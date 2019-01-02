Michael Bisping Claims Jon Jones Cursed Him Out Following UFC 232

Michael Bisping claims to have had an interesting experience with newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The former UFC middleweight champion was working the UFC 232 event as an analyst for Fox Sports before and after the show. This is when he was cursed out by Jones for some questions he asked.

Apparently, Jones wasn’t very happy with these questions that were asked on the post-fight show. The future UFC Hall of Famer reflected on the incident during the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast.



“Alright, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson Friday, on the weigh-in show. We had to interview Jon Jones on the weigh-in show, Bisping stated (H/T to Fightful). Of course, every time we do this we at Fox Studios, which is obviously a well polished machine. It’s not like like Believe You Me, where we just freestyle. Everything is planned with a fine tooth comb. Its proper TV so they have to know, the producers, what questions are asked. So they tell us what questions to ask and they give us them on little printed out cards. Now the only thing is that I don’t care about asking difficult questions and I asked Jon Jones some questions.”

Jones’ Comments

The former UFC middleweight champion had a great career and he hung up his gloves back in May 2018. He continued by telling the story about how Jones voiced his displeasure during a commercial break.

“Which apparently he didn’t like, because after the fight, we interviewed him again. When we were on commercial break, he was talking shit. ‘Is that mother f*cker’ to whoever the powers to be are at Fox, ‘is that mother f*cker Michael Bisping going to be asking questions again, with his dumb sh*t.’ I was like ‘oh yeah.”

Bisping brought up how the questions about Jones’ recent drug test that caused UFC 232 being moved from Vegas to Inglewood caused some heat.



“I asked him here’s what we never talked about. He tested positive in August, he tested positive in September and he tested positive in December. Now they’re saying that the metabolites and the presence of whatever he took. Turinabol, can stay in his body for a long time. So, if you put that all together, he’s probably going to test positive after the fight. So I said ‘Jon, has there been any discussion as to what happens if you test positive after the fight?’ Because I’ll tell you what, if I’m Alexander Gustafsson and you stop me in the third round. But the mother f*cker tests positive. I don’t care how many small pinches of salt it is in an Olympic size swimming pool.”

Nothing Personal

At the end of the day, Bisping wanted to make it known that he’s a big fan of Jones and likes watching him fight. He was just trying to get some answers out of him.

“I want that overturned to a f*cking no contest because you tested positive after the fact. I asked him that and he just said ‘well I’m really looking forward to this fight and that’s gonna be great.’ He just totally ignored the question, so I went back at him again and I kind of slightly reworded it. Once again he ignored it and you can see that he wasn’t happy. I wasn’t trying to be a dick with Jon. I love watching Jon Jones fight, he’s incredible. I’ve been around him enough throughout my fight career. Jon’s always been cool with me. I’ve always liked the guy, but in that position we’re in, you gotta ask those questions.”

