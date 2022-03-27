Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping made an appearance on the ‘Happy Hour Podcast’ hosted by Jaackmaate where the YouTube star requested Bisping to put him in a rear-naked choke submission.

Bisping did the interview following the release of his documentary film “Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story” which covers ‘The Count’s turbulent and thrilling journey through MMA that resulted in his rise to being a UFC middleweight champion in 2016.

Jaackmaate asked Bisping about the possible different ways to win an MMA fight to which Bisping replied with a plethora of options including submissions. The YouTuber then asked him if he could demonstrate a ‘chokehold’ on him. While Bisping seemed reluctant at first, he proceeded to show him how to execute a rear-naked choke.

“So there’s many different chokes, but this is called the rear-naked choke,” Bisping explained as he guided him through the choke. “Relax, right give me your throat, you want to show it. You grab there and then you grab your bicep,” he added before Dean quickly tapped out. (h/t Mirror)

“Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story” highlights The Count’s destiny

Michael Bisping is widely considered to be one of the most influential fighters in MMA being credited for the proliferation of the sport in the UK. He became the first British fighter to compete in a UFC main event at UFC 78.

Bisping shocked the world when he knocked out Luke Rockhold to become the first British fighter to win a UFC Championship at UFC 199. To this day, he remains the sole British winner of a UFC title. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on 5 July 2019. What makes his journey even more incredible is the fact that he did it with just one eye, as he would later reveal after retiring in 2017. His career was plagued with eye issues after his retina was detached in a knockout loss against Vitor Belfort in 2013.

He decided to retire after competing against Kelvin Gastelum and took on the role of a sports analyst and color commentator for the UFC. He’s endeared himself more with fans as he continues to be a fan favorite in his new roles.

Who do you think will be the next British UFC champion after Michael Bisping?

