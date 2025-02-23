In what was easily the most exciting match of the entire Glory 98 card. Bosnian striker Mesud Selimovic would win in an insane and bizarre fashion against Iliass Hamouche in what was exciting and plain weird.

Mesud Selimovic Vs. Iliass Hammouche results

The first round between the Bosnian and the Moroccan was competitive at first, with each fighter showing off their skills, including calf kicks, boxing combinations, spinning back kicks, and even flying knees.

But late into the first round, Ilias Hammouche brutally countered a body kick from Mesud Selimovic. Hammouche had the Bosnian badly hurt and then proceeded to drop him badly, seemingly putting Selimovic out of the match.

However, Hammouche would sabotage himself, as the referee in kickboxing will not continue the count if the fighter who got the knockdown does not move to the neutral corner. This allowed Mesud Selimovic to get back into the fight, as he got nearly 20 seconds to answer the count. Not only that, but he would throw his mouthpiece into the crowd, and the referee would not let the fight continue unless he got his mouthpiece back.

Allowing Selimovic even more time to recover, as he was now fully back into the fight due to Hammouche making two critical mistakes due to believing he knocked out his opponent with Selimovic surviving the first round and the Morrocan fans booing the hijinx in the ring.

Hammouche kept his offense quick into the second round, dropping Selimovic for a second time. He would sabotage himself again, not going to the neutral corner for a second, allowing Selimovic more time to recover. This emboldened Selimovic, who started to brawl in a high-octane exchange with Hammouche.

As the two threw down, Mesud Selimovic would an insane spinning back fist on Hammouche that would badly drop him; as he tried to answer the bell, he was just a second late as the referee stopped the fight.

It was ruled a knockout win for Selimovic to a chorus of boos from the Morrocan fans. An insane comeback win for the Bosnian.