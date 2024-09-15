Valentina Shevchenko’s ground game carries her to dominant decision victory over Alexa Grasso – Noche UFC Highlights

Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed the UFC flyweight championship with a dominant performance against Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC.

Determined to close out the first-ever trilogy bout in women’s UFC history, ‘Bullet’ came out looking to flex her ground game early, securing an incredible eight takedowns and securing more than 10 minutes of control time against the Guadalajara native. To her credit. Grasso offered up a variety of submission attempts off her back, including a tight guillotine attempt in the fourth round that had Shevchenko gasping for air.

Luckily for ‘Bullet’ fans, Shevchenko managed to pop her head out and maintained control for the remainder of the fight, guaranteeing that she would once again feel the weight of UFC gold wrapped around her 125-pound waist.

Official Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Check out highlights from Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko at noche uFC:

Alexa Grasso was UNBELIEVABLY close to submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the 4th round👀‼️#UFC306 #UFCNoche #NocheUFC

pic.twitter.com/jUte6uorcX — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) September 15, 2024