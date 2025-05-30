Merab Dvalishvili Ready For Stand-Up War with Sean O’Malley in UFC Title Fight

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has said that he’s ready for a stand-up war when he collides with Sean O’Malley in their upcoming UFC 316 rematch.

Merab Dvalishvili is on top of the world right now. After defeating Sean O’Malley to claim the bantamweight gold, he proceeded to successfully defend the strap against Umar Nurmagomedov earlier this year. Now, he’s ready for round two with ‘Suga’, and it seems like he’s as prepared as he could possibly be.

We’re talking about a man who has received the nickname ‘The Machine’, and he has that for a reason. Merab Dvalishvili has been able to punish and defeat just about everyone that he’s been in the cage with, including O’Malley. Of course, you’d have to imagine that Sean is going to bring a different game plan to the table if he’s serious about getting his championship back.

In a recent interview, Merab Dvalishvili made it crystal clear that he’s ready for anything that comes his way – including a battle on the feet.

Merab Dvalishvili is ready for war with Sean O’Malley

“I already beat him, but I know he’s going to change a lot of things. He already changed his lifestyle and everything. We may see Sean defend all my takedowns, and we may see that we go and fight striking, you know? I’m ready for that.”

For Dvalishvili, this is about cementing his legacy as one of the best bantamweights of all time – and perhaps the outright greatest. O’Malley is a dangerous fighter and we all know that to be true, but if Merab is able to wrestle circles around him as he did in the first fight, then it could be curtains.

Either way, the masses are pretty excited to see what happens when these two finally meet again in a rematch that’s been a long time coming.