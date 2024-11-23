Merab Dvalishvili offers Petr Yan title fight rematch at UFC 313 after Macau victory: ‘Let’s f*cking go’

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili has offered former divisional champion, Petr Yan another shot at both him and the divisional crown following the Russian’s win over former flyweight best, Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night Macau this morning — suggesting a March matchup.

Dvalishvili, the current undisputed bantamweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 305 at the Las Vegas Sphere, turned in a dominant unanimous decision win over defending champion and common-foe, Sean O’Malley in the pair’s championship grudge fight.

And returning this morning to defend his status within the bantamweight top-three, Dudinka striker, Yan landed a comfortable unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) win over former champion, Figueiredo – handing the Brazilian his first loss at 135lbs since his move, in the promotion’s return to China.

Merab Dvalishvili offers Petr Yan title rematch at UFC 313

Staking his claim for a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili opposed to suggestions of re-runs with both O’Malley and perennial contender, Cory Sandhagen, former gold holder, Yan seems to receive a welcome to the belt again by the defending gold holder — as early as UFC 313 in March next year.

““Great fight Petr (Yan),” Merab Dvalishvili said in a video posted on his official social media this evening. “I like your callout, and I like your respect. Let’s go again, after 2 years. March 8th, T Mobile. Let’s f*cking go.”

First meeting in the main event of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas back in March of last year, Dvalishvili earned himself a title-eliminator with former duel-weight best, Henry Cejudo courtesy of a dominant win over Yan in their main event, out-pointing the Russian in a 50-45 swing on all three judge’s scorecards.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy – USA TODAY Sports

With his win this morning in Macau against former flyweight best, Figueiredo, Yan moves to 2-0 in his two most recent trips to the Octagon, having rebounded to winning ways with a decision success over the surging, Song Yadong earlier this annum at UFC 299 in March.