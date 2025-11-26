Merab Dvalishvili Opens As Heavy Favorite Against Petr Yan in UFC 323 Title Match

UFC 323 is set for December 6, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the headline bout featuring champion Merab Dvalishvili defending the bantamweight title against former champion Petr Yan. This fight is a rematch of their 2023 encounter, which Dvalishvili won by unanimous decision. The stakes are significant, as Dvalishvili aims for a record fourth title defense this calendar year, a feat unprecedented in UFC bantamweight history.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Odds

In the lead-up to UFC 323, odds for the event betting markets consistently favor Dvalishvili. Multiple sportsbooks list him between -310 and -410 (implying a near 75-80% win probability), while Yan is priced as the underdog, between +250 and +295. This trend has held steady in the weeks before fight night, reflecting the consensus view among oddsmakers. Dvalishvili’s odds even tightened over time; initial lines opened with him at -400, later adjusting to -360 as more bets came in, suggesting a modest but sustained confidence in his chances.

The basis for these odds lies in both fighters’ recent track records. Dvalishvili comes off three title defenses in 2025 and remains unbeaten since 2018. He is known for his high-volume wrestling, relentless pressure, and ability to push a staggering pace, attempting 49 takedowns in their first meeting. This approach, however, raises questions; some analysts note his historic activity could contribute to short-term burnout, especially facing a fresh and motivated Yan for the fourth time in just one year.

Petr Yan, meanwhile, has rebounded from a tough period between 2021 and 2023, now riding a three-fight win streak, all by decision against seasoned opponents like Marcus McGhee and Deiveson Figueiredo. Yan brings elite boxing, strong takedown defense (85%), and durability, which makes him a live dog as the odds lengthen. Yan’s previous experience against Dvalishvili and newly adjusted game plans, punishing wrestling entries, mixing elbows with counters, are regularly cited by experts as possibly decisive if the bout goes deep.

On methods of victory, oddsmakers broadly expect the contest to go long, with the majority of prop bets favoring “fight goes to decision” or “over 4.5 rounds”. Dvalishvili’s style produces decision wins more often than stoppages, while Yan has greater knockout power (7 career KOs), but both have a history of durable performances at championship level.

Merab Dvalishvili enters UFC 323 as a clear favorite, with odds valuing him at approximately 75-80% to win, and prop bets suggesting a decision outcome as most likely. However, Yan’s recent resurgence, improved defensive metrics, and finishing capabilities offer genuine upset potential. The market will watch for late line movement as fight week approaches, potentially reflecting insider confidence or shifts in public sentiment. The winner will cement their place as bantamweight division standard-bearer heading into 2026.​