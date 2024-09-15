Merab Dvalishvili does not want Umar Nurmagomedov, names his next opponent

ByRoss Markey
Off the back of his shutout decision win over Sean O’Malley in last night’s Noche UFC main event, newly-minted undisputed best, Merab Dvalishvili has already shut down an immediate grudge fight with surging Russian contender, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili, who returned to action overnight in the main event of Noche UFC, managed to land the undisputed bantamweight champion in a one-sided showing against Montana striker, O’Malley over the course of five rounds in a shutout decision win at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Merab Dvalishvili wins title, hands Sean O'Malley dominant decision loss in grudge fight - Noche UFC Highlights

Out-wrestling and grappling the defending gold holder in a career-highlight performance, Georgia native, Dvalishvili managed to get one back for Team Serra-Longo in the process, with his win avenging a prior knockout loss for former champion and close friend, Aljamain Sterling in the process.

And in the immediate aftermath of his title success, Dvalishvili was pried to welcome a title defense against surging challenger, Nurmagomedov — who is fresh from his own dominant judging success against former title chaser, Cory Sandhagen earlier this summer in the Middle East.

Merab Dvalishvili names ideal first foe after title win at Noche UFC

Turning down the chance to take on the American Kickboxing Academy mainstay next, Dvalishvili instead welcomed the chance to take on former undisputed flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo first and foremost.

“Whoever they [the UFC] want, I will fight next, but I want to talk to Dana (White),” Merab Dvalishvili told assembled media following Noche UFC. “I want to become his friend — I want to fight the top of the top, you know. I think (Deiveson) Figueiredo would be my fifth champion, he is more dangerous, knockout power, good Jiu-Jitsu, makes people [go to] sleep.”

“That’s why this fight excites me, gives me motivation, makes me work hard,” Merab Dvalishvili explained. “Umar (Nurmagomedov) is okay, but I’m telling you guys, from the top-15, he’s only won one fight.”

