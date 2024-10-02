Merab Dvalishvili Honored with a Million Cash Prize from Georgian Government for UFC Title Win

Following his dominant win over ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley last month, newly minted UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili received a million dollars from the Georgian government.

According to a post from Georgian MMA reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili, ‘The Machine’ received a million GEL which translates to just over $367,000. Per the report, Dvalishvili plans to give the money away to charity and help support the development of BJJ and MMA gyms in the country.

“Government of Georgia gifted Merab Dvalishvili a million Georgian Lari for becoming the UFC Champion. (approx. $367,666) Merab Dvalishvili said that he will give this money to charities and develop the MMA Teams and BJJ/Judo/Wrestling clubs in order to raise more UFC Champions in Georgia.”

Merab Dvalishvili reveals timeline for UFC return

With the win over O’Malley at UFC 306, Dvalishvili extended his unbeaten streak to nine and is already eyeing his first bantamweight title defense.

Though nothing is official, all signs point toward ‘The Machine’ squaring off with No. 2 ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Dagestani thrust himself toward the top of the rankings in August with a dominant decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi. Overall, Nurmagomedov is a perfect 18-0 with six of his victories coming under the UFC banner.

“The UFC hasn’t officially contacted me regarding my first title defense yet,” Dvalishvili told Georgian media at a recent press conference (via She Loves The Gloves). “A lot of people are starting to talk, everyone will be trying to get my attention. Umar will probably be the next one facing me for the title, as he seems to have a lot of support right now” (h/t SI.com).

As for when the two could tussle, Dvalishvili it will likely be before Ramada which will be observed from February 28 to March 30, 2025.