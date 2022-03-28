Bellator light heavyweight Melvin Manhoef stopped three burglars from breaking into his home Monday afternoon in Landsmeer, Netherlands.



This was the second time the burglars were seen near Manhoef’s home. Last weekend he was in Paris, France attending a Bellator event when the men were first seen. This morning the men appeared once again with the purpose of breaking into the home. Luckily for Manhoef he was able to catch the men red-handed.



Once the men saw Manhoef had noticed them, they had taken off and Manhoef began the chase. The burglars’ car somehow managed to get stuck on the road. Once they were trapped Manhoef reportedly smashed the car window with his bare first.



The MMA legend spoke with Dutch media outlet Vechtsportinfo after the incident.

“I pulled them into the car and put them on their knees. I waited for the police to come arrest them,” Manhoef said.

This is another recent act of heroism in the MMA world. Just a few weeks ago UFC athlete Kevin Holland stopped a gunman in a restaurant shooting.

Melvin Manhoef Set to Fight on May 6

Melvin Manhoef is set to take on Yoel Romero on May 6th at Bellator 280 in Paris, France at the Accor Arena. The fight will serve as co-main to the headliners Ryan Bader and Cheick Congo who will battle for the heavyweight championship.

Melvin Manhoef (32-15) hasn’t fought since November of 2020 at Bellator 251, where he suffered a TKO defeat to Corey Anderson who made his Bellator debut in that fight. The Dutchman holds a 4-4 record in the Bellator promotion which he has fought under since 2014.

Yoel Romero (13-6) heads into the fight after an unsuccessful debut with the promotion, at Bellator 266 where he found himself on the wrong end of a split decision against Phil Davis. He also is looking to rebound after suffering four consecutive losses dating back to June of 2018.

What do you make of Manhoef’s bravery? Who will win between Manhoef and Romero?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.