Melvin Guillard retires after overcoming huge losing streak longer than Tony Ferguson’s

Melvin Guillard is hanging up the gloves after bouncing back into the win column after a skid that lasted longer than Tony Ferguson’s highly spotlighted losing streak. Guillard was on a nine fight losing streak across two different combat sports prior to the weekend that just passed but that all changed on Saturday night.

A sub thirty second KO of Terry Wiggins at Ragin FC 3 on September 20th saw the 42-year-old get back to winning ways and it seems like Guillard sees that as perfect a moment as any to ride off into the sunset on. The former UFC veteran indicated as such in his post-fight interview as Guillard said [via MMA Fighting],

“It’s that time. I have well over 200 fights and it’s been a great run, but I’m ready to do something else.”

While combat sports athletes retiring doesn’t always have the best track record attached to it, if Guillard does in fact stop competing now, he will leave the sport of mixed martial arts with a record of 33-24-2, with 3 no contests. The man known as ‘The Young Assassin’ also has participated in bare knuckle boxing over the years with multiple outings under the BKB and BKFC banners. Guillard also had multiple kickboxing bouts in the early going of his career.

Melvin Guillard snaps the losing streak with a huge 1st round KO over Terry Wiggins#RFC3 pic.twitter.com/EZf3AYmSjW — Josh (@JUchiha909) September 21, 2025

Melvin Guillard’s combat sports career overview

Melvin Guillard began fighting in professional mixed martial arts in 2002 and put together an 18-4-2 record before rising to broader prominence on the second season of The Ultimate Fighter. While he was eliminated from the TUF house by way of unanimous decision to Josh Burkman, Guillard would defeat Marcus Davis at the TUF 2 season finale and began his UFC journey from there.

Guillard’s path with the Ultimate Fighting Championship would begin in 2005 and eventually wrapped up in 2014. Melvin Guillard took on notable names like Nate Diaz, Jeremy Stephens, Joe Lauzon, Jim Miller, Donald Cerrone, and Michael Johnson. After leaving the UFC though, Guillard was not exactly facing light competition from then on out. He also went on to clash with the likes of Justin Gaethje, Israel Adesanya, and Takanori Gomi to name but a few.

Guillard has also cemented himself in the memories of many MMA fans after his prank of UFC figurehead Dana White on TUF 2 became an endeared memory to many,