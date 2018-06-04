Megan Anderson Reveals Her Gameplan To Beat Holly Holm

Megan Anderson has the biggest fight thus far in her pro-MMA career in a few days.

The former Invicta FC featherweight champion is slated to take on former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm on the main card portion of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

This fight marks the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in UFC history.

Anderson is on a four fight winning streak and this bout will mark her promotional debut with the UFC.

Anderson recently conducted an interview with Submission Radio to promote this upcoming fight and stated in this media appearance that she feels she matches up with Holm.

“I think I match up pretty well,” Anderson said of the upcoming bout against Holm (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “I think they’re gonna be very surprised at the changes in my game. And I think Holly is a very skilled athlete and she’s been doing this for a really long time and I can see where people who don’t know about Invicta or haven’t watched a lot of women’s MMA outside of UFC may not know who I am so they kind of jump to the conclusion, ‘Oh, she’s not as tough as Holly, she’s gonna be out-boxed or out this.’ “Well, I’m like, this isn’t a boxing match, this is MMA, this is Mixed Martial Arts, this isn’t one discipline. And Holly tends to really only just fight one discipline when it comes to her fights that I’ve watched in the cage, and that’s where I’m different. I incorporate everything into my game, and people just haven’t seen that yet, and that’s something that we’re really excited to really show, that I’m not just a striker, that my ground game, my grappling is up there as well, and I see me matching up really well with Holly. I’m a lot bigger than her, I’m gonna be a lot stronger, I’m gonna be a lot longer and I’m just excited to showcase that.”

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg recently stated in an interview that she would like to fight the winner of this fight between Anderson and Holm then take on current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes before exiting from the UFC.

Anderson caught wind of these comments made by Cyborg and knows that she is a big threat to take away the featherweight title from her.

“I don’t really care what Cris says or Holly says or what this person says, because at the end of the day it’s just Holly and I in that cage, no one else,” Anderson stated. “And all I can control is me and my performance on June 9th, and the rest is all speculation. The rest is all, ‘What if this person wins, what if that person wins?’ That all doesn’t matter until the result of June 9th happens. So, Cris can say whatever she wants. “You know, A: she’s fought Holly before. She’s fought her and she’s beat her, she knows she can beat her again. I’m unfamiliar territory for Cris. She hasn’t fought me. I’m young and up and coming. I’m improving with every fight, I’m getting better, I’m coming into my prime. I’m a big threat to her, so of course she’s going to say she thinks that the UFC is trying to set up a Holly rematch. I’ve been underestimated and the least experienced in every single one of my fights, so what’s new? If experience won fights then I’d be on a losing streak, but I’m not (laughs).”