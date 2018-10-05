Conor McGregor Discusses Khabib’s Childhood Bear Wrestling

There’s no doubt Khabib Nurmagomedov’s grappling is unlike anything the MMA world has ever seen.

“The Eagle” has dominated each and every man he has ever fought en route to an undefeated 26-0 record. The Dagestani people are known for producing some relentless wrestlers. The UFC lightweight champion is a perfect example of that.

This weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) Khabib will defend his title against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. It’s certainly an interesting match-up. McGregor is an elite striker in the sport of MMA, an area Khabib has struggled with in past fights.

As for McGregor, he has shown some big weaknesses on the ground, where Khabib excels. In fact, Khabib has been so dominant in the grappling department that he held his own against a bear as a child. This was mentioned during McGregor’s recent appearance on “Conan.”

The crowd thought that Conan was joking when he mentioned the video. McGregor said that it’s true Khabib wrestled a bear, but he has never wrestled an Irish gorilla: