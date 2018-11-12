Quote: McGregor Could ‘Easily’ Command Canelo-Like Money In Streaming Deal

Streaming deals for fighters, such as the one boxing middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez recently signed, are changing the game.

Recently, Alvarez signed the biggest contract in sports history – a broadcast deal with the DAZN streaming service. DAZN now has the rights to broadcast the Mexican star’s fights. The streaming service has taken the combat sports world by storm.

They’re affiliated with the likes of Alvarez, English boxing sensation Anthony Joshua, and Bellator MMA. There have even been talks for DAZN to sign former middleweight king Gennady Golovkin. If mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters had similar opportunities to that of boxers, they could stand to make a lot of money.

Take Conor McGregor for example. Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya, who helped land Canelo’s DAZN deal, spoke to Luke Thomas on “The MMA Hour” recently. He said that MMA fighters the caliber of McGregor could make Canelo-like money with a potential streaming deal (via MMA Fighting):