Once targeting a record-setting title victory as the youngster gold holder in the history of the UFC, surging flyweight contender, Maycee Barber has welcomed the possibility of a title fight at the bantamweight champion, taking on former titleholder, Julianna Peña.

Barber, who has won her last five consecutive outings, most recently earned the number eight rank in the official flyweight pile back in June at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville, turning in an impressive second round elbows and ground strikes TKO win over Brazilian grappler, Amanda Ribas.

13-2 as a professional, the highly-touted, Barber suffered her first professional loss against the veteran, Roxanne Modafferi back in 2020, batlling to a three round decision loss after suffering a brutal knee injury.

In her return to the Octagon in February of the following year, Barber suffered her second straight loss in the form of a unanimous decision against eventual division champion and current gold holder, Alexa Grasso at the UFC Apex facility.

Engaging in a recent rivalry with former champion, Peña following the Washington native’s outspoken tirade against former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes, Barber was urged to “drink a protein shake and come up to 135 (pounds)” by The Ultimate Fighter winner, welcoming a future fight.

Maycee Barber welcomes bantamweight move and Julianna Peña fight

And as far as Barber’s concerned, the streaking 25-year-old has welcomed the potential future bantamweight title fight with Peña – particularly in the absence of a champion in the weight class currently.

“If I was offered that fight at 135 (pound), to fight Julianna (Peña), I’d do it tomorrow,” Maycee Barber told assembled media ahead of UFC 291. “I’m trying for that fight, but, we’ll see what happens.”

Maycee Barber says she's "trying for" a fight against Julianna Peña 👀



“You know, I’m actually supposed to be talking to Hunter (Campbell) and Mick (Maynard) soon so,” Maycee Barber explained. “I should have an answer for that soon. I totally would go and take that belt from Julianna.”

Over the course of her five-fight winning run, Colorado native, Barber has landed victories over the above-mentioned, Ribas, as well as Andrea Lee, former title challenger, Jessica Eye, as well as Montana De La Rosa, and Miranda Maverick.

