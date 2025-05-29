Maycee Barber Focused on Showing Her Work – No Expectations, Just Execution

UFC star Maycee Barber is ready to prove herself when she battles Erin Blanchfield this weekend in a blockbuster UFC Apex main event.

For the longest time, Maycee Barber has been seen as a rising prospect in the UFC women’s flyweight division. Now, however, she’s not just a prospect – she’s a legitimate contender. The popular opinion is that if she’s able to defeat Erin Blanchfield this weekend, she will be able to earn herself a crack at the gold.

While there’s no guarantee behind that, you can bet Maycee Barber will be going out there knowing that this is the most important fight of her life. She knows that if she makes a big statement, it’ll be almost impossible to deny that she has earned the right to fight for the title.

Ahead of fight night, Barber spoke candidly about the expectations that she’s putting on her shoulders.

Maycee Barber looks ahead to Erin Blanchfield collision

“See all the things that they do. Being an athlete at the highest level in the sport that I’m in, we have a different kind of appreciation for other athletes and what they do—the preparation, their routine, their skill set. It’s a completely different skill set, but at the same time, they’re also the best at their craft. It’s really cool to be able to see that.”

“I don’t have a lot of expectations other than to just go out there and perform. The only thing I expect is to go out there and show all the hard work that I put in with my coaches and my team, and all the sacrifice that we’ve put in. That’s what I expect—I expect to go out there and make us all proud.”

Buckle up, folks, because this is going to be a good one.