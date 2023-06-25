Maycee Barber is determined to run it back with the last woman to beat her inside the Octagon. That just happens to be reigning flyweight world champion, Alexa Grasso.

‘The Future’ lived up to her moniker on Saturday, scoring an impressive second-round TKO against Amanda Ribas in the UFC Jacksonville co-main event. The win will likely get her into the division’s top ten come Monday, but she admittedly has some work to do before snagging herself a title opportunity. Following her impressive performance inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Barber expressed her interest in a rematch with reigning flyweight queen Alexa Grasso, whether UFC gold is on the line or not.

“I’ve been saying it time and time again, you know, whether Alexa wins against Valentina [Shevchenko] or not, I do want that rematch,” Barber told media members during the UFC Jacksonville post-fight press conference. “So, we’ll see. You know, that would be ideal. But, we’ll see. I’m gonna go back and talk to Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Maynard] and the team to figure it out” (h/t MMA Mania).

MAYCEE BARBER WITH THE HUGE SEQUENCE TO GET THE TKO IN ROUND 2 😳 #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/mlHtAPK5bH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2023

Maycee Barber Has Some More Work to Do Before Securing a Rematch with Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso has won five straight inside the Octagon, including a 2021 unanimous decision win over Maycee Barber. In March, Grasso shocked the world when she submitted Valentina Shevchenko to capture the flyweight crown in a stunning upset. Grasso is currently scheduled to defend her title against ‘Bullet’ on September 16 when the UFC returns to Sin City’s T-Mobile Arena.

Like Grasso, Maycee Barber finds herself on a five-fight win streak but knows that she will need to keep marching forward and adding names to her hit list before earning another crack at Grasso.

“I’ve evolved so much since that fight, and that’s why I want to get the rematch. Whether she’s the champ or not, I definitely want that rematch because I have evolved as a fighter, and I love the spot that I’m in,” Barber stated. “The only way I get to a rematch is by continuing to progress and continuing to put on performances and go out and show the world what I’m capable of.”