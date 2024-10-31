Max Holloway’s uplifting response to heartbroken fan after knockout loss at UFC 308

ByRoss Markey
Appearing to take his stunning stoppage loss at UFC 308 earlier this month firmly in his stride, Max Holloway has encouraged fight fans of his that he will be back to his best in no time — as he prepares to climb the title route ladder again.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion and the current symbolic BMF gold holder, headlined UFC 308 earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, UAE, dropping a knockout loss for the first time in his decorated mixed martial arts career.

Fighting the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria in a title headliner in the Middle East, Hawaiian striking favorite, Holloway dropped an eventual third round knockout loss to the undefeated Georgian-Spaniard, coming as his first loss via strikes in his storied career in combat sports.

And linked with a host of opponents in his return to action — potentially next summer as he looks to take some time away from the Octagon, Holloway looked to cheer up and encourage fans this week following his defeat.

“Just part of life, man!” Max Holloway replied to a user on social media who told him he had cried following his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308. “There would be no rainbow without the rain. We coming back.”

Max Holloway urges fans to keep chin up after UFC 308 knockout loss

Receiving an offer from former two-time foe and interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier for a trilogy match next year in their return to action, Holloway released a statement following UFC 308 thanking fans for their support of him.

Max Holloway Reveals Post-Fight Exchange with Ilia Topuria, Shares Thoughts on 'El Matador's' Trash Talk
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“Sometimes you get a highlight then sometimes you’re the highlight. This is why MMA is the craziest sport in the world. Congrats to the El Matador. As to my family, friends and supporters, we are good! The Blessed Express ain’t stopping here. We are on our way to a new destination. Make sure you have your ticket, and get excited. Thank you all for the love and support!”

