Max Holloway Would Entertain Possible Khabib Fight

Max Holloway would entertain a champion vs. champion fight against UFC lightweight title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Las Vegas-based promotion has already attempted to book this fight before earlier this year.

Holloway almost fight Khaib back in April at UFC 223 once the fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib was canceled due to Ferguson suffering an injury. UFC President Dana White got Holloway to take the fight on short notice but Max was pulled the day of the weigh-ins by the commission.

Following the UFC featherweight champion successfully retaining his title over Brian Ortega in the headliner of UFC 233, Holloway spoke about his future. White has gone on record by stating that this would be Holloway’s last fight at featherweight.

The game plan would be for him to move to lightweight. Thus, at the post-fight presser, Holloway spoke about a potential showdown against Khabib.