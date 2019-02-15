Max Holloway Teases Interim Lightweight Title Fight With Tony Ferguson

With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov likely sidelined until October or November, an interim 155-pound strap will likely be made.

Tony Ferguson is certainly deserving of the opportunity, but who would he face off against? Perhaps a superfight with 145-pound king Max Holloway is the best option. “Blessed” teased as much in a recent Twitter post. He shared a screenshot of the upcoming UFC 236 Wikipedia page. The show goes down on April 13th and has yet to receive a main event.

The page was edited to show that an interim lightweight title fight between Holloway and Ferguson will headline the card. Holloway shared the picture and captioned it with the following:

“Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to copy my back tattoo then tell me I’ve just been blessed”

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to copy my back tattoo then tell me I've just been blessed pic.twitter.com/1aDZgHNMJH — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 15, 2019

A meeting between the two inside the Octagon would certainly be a spectacle. Ferguson has won 11 fights in a row, defeating names like Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Josh Thomson, and more.

As for Holloway, he’s won 13 fights in a row. Those include back-to-back wins over Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, Charles Oliveira, and Cub Swanson. It remains to be seen if Holloway is hinting at the legitamite possibility that he could fight Ferguson next.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.