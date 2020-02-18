Max Holloway Proposes Idea For UFC All-Star Weekend

Spread the word!













With the NBA All-Star weekend getting rave reviews, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway had his own idea — a UFC All-Star Weekend.

In addition to an All-Star game featuring the league’s best players, the NBA also has other events such as the dunk and three-point contest. It got Holloway thinking of what the UFC could do, particularly during International Fight Week in the summer:

“Watching NBA all-star weekend and it’s always so sick. Got me wondering tho what can we do to add to international fight week? What’s our versions of dunk contest and 3 point contest? What skills challenges can we do? What celeb games can we do? Celebrity BJJ matches?”

Fans responded to “Blessed” with various ideas such as such as a combine challenge, hardest punch, hardest kick and even a conditioning contest. When another fan asked what a conditioning contest would even entail, Holloway offered his own idea:

“Me Tony Colby on treadmills,” Holloway responded. “You don’t wanna see who pukes first? Lol.”

And of course, Tony Ferguson was down with that:

It’s certainly an interesting idea but one that remains unlikely regardless unless UFC president Dana White has other ideas.

What do you think of Holloway’s proposal?