Max Holloway Maintains His Claim As Best Boxer in UFC

Max Holloway has once again declared himself the best boxer in the UFC. Inside the octagon, Holloway loves to stand and trade, and always puts on a fantastic display for spectators. Over the years, MMA fans have celebrated his brawl with Calvin Kattar, in which he yells, “count it up,” while piecing up Kattar, and then declaring himself the “best boxer” in the UFC.

On UFC’s total strikes landed chart, the UFC BMF kingpin holds the first, seventh, and tenth spots. In his aforementioned 2021 bout against Kattar, Holloway attempted a total of 1030 strikes and landed 581, which is so far the highest by any fighter in the UFC.

However, Ilia Topuria, before his UFC 308 fight vs. ‘Blessed,’ asserted that Holloway is not the best boxer in the UFC anymore and that it is a “shame” that he refers to himself as such. Topuria then became the first man to knock out ‘Blessed.’

Holloway, however, praised himself in a recent interview, reminding fans that he is still the greatest boxer in the UFC and one of the finest mixed martial artists globally:

“A lot of people are going to tell me I am not this or that because of the fight with Ilia. It is what it is, bro. That is their problem. If you do not think I am the best boxer in the UFC, you need to take that up with yourself. When I look in the mirror, I tell myself I am the best boxer in the UFC and that is why I am one of the best fighters in the world. You need self-confidence.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below:

Max Holloway believes He’s Still The Best Boxer In The UFC 🥊



“A lot of people are going to tell me I am not this or that because of the fight with Ilia. It is what it is, bro. That is their problem. If you do not think I am the best boxer in the UFC, you need to take that up… pic.twitter.com/Khf796PuUz — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 24, 2025

Max Holloway wants to run it back with ‘El Matador’

Max Holloway wants to run it back with Ilia Topuria. However, unlike last time, this time Holloway wants the bout to be contested at lightweight, as Topuria is now the 155-pound kingpin. Earlier this year, after defeating Dustin Poirier and returning to winning ways, ‘Blessed’ called out the Georgian-Spaniard:

A lot of motherf***ers are coming after this BMF belt; come get me. And I’ve got some history with the champ. So UFC, your move next, baby.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below (1:02):

At the UFC 318 post-fight presser, Dana White had also given a green light to potential Topuria vs. Holloway 2, given the former’s impressive resume and his last few notable performances.