Max Holloway Hits Back At Conor McGregor For Deleting Tweets

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway hit back at Conor McGregor’s latest barb by calling him out for deleting his tweets.

Earlier on Saturday, McGregor posted a tweet calling Holloway the interim featherweight champion. He also took a shot at the Hawaiian’s recent loss to Dustin Poirier in their interim lightweight bout last month by posting a picture of a bloodied Holloway.

“Maybe ‘interim champ champ’ was just a step too far – interim FW champ,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor would delete the tweet soon after, but in this age of social media, there will always be screenshots. Holloway grabbed hold of one and replied to the Irishman later that day.

I'll leave this right here. Don't delete your tweets my bratha. I can take it 👏🏻 👏🏻 #keepthatsameenergy pic.twitter.com/jaKHyJI08T — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) May 12, 2019

Holloway and McGregor have repeatedly gone back-and-forth in recent years following their first fight back in 2013.

McGregor would win that contest via unanimous decision, but both fighters have improved exponentially since, leading to fans wanting to see a rematch.

As for the initial tweet, it’s not the only one that McGregor has deleted of late. The former two-division champion also commented on BJ Penn’s loss to Clay Guida as well as Jose Aldo’s loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237.

Both tweets have also since been deleted.