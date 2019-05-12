Conor McGregor Trolls Jose Aldo’s Loss At UFC 237

Spread the word!













Legendary former UFC champ Jose Aldo lost a unanimous decision to rising star Alexander Volkanovski on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Aldo’s longtime rival Conor McGregor not surprisingly had something to say abut the loss. McGregor was online giving support to BJ Penn earlier tonight, but he didn’t do the same for Aldo, whom he knocked out in 13 seconds at UFC 194.

Immediately after the win, McGregor released the following tweet naming himself the greatest featherweight of all-time:

“There goes the consensus greatest featherweight in UFC history Joe,

you numpty” – me walking by the mirror in my Jon anik voice