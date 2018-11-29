Max Holloway Downplays Brian Ortega Being His Hardest Fight

Max Holloway downplays the idea that his next fight will be his hardest as he prepares to make his next title defense in early December.

The UFC featherweight champ is slated to headline the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view event against Brian Ortega. Once this fight got booked, the early betting odds had Holloway listed as a slim -130 favorite and Ortega at +110. As a result, this led to fans thinking that this will be a close fight and have a difficult time predicting a winner. It turns out, Holloway has a different mindset. In fact, he thinks that his game plan will make his performance look easy.

“I’m going to go out there and do what I do best,” Holloway told MMAjunkie. “I’m going to open the door for you. Whenever you’re ready, grab your hand and walk you through it. Thank you, come again. People keep saying this is going to be one of my hardest fights. I’m going to go out there and make people like, ‘What was that?’ That’s my game plan.”

Max Holloway Ready For Any Challenger

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The UFC featherweight champion continued by stating that he’s willing to fight anyone, which is a good mindset to have. This is due to to the fact that Renato Moicano will be on standby to fill in for the main event. The reason for this decision is due to one of the fighters dropping out.