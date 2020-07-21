There’s only a couple more fights left in the legendary career of Mauricio Rua.

“Shogun” returns to action for the first time since November when he meets Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in a trilogy bout that will serve as the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 3 this weekend.

His last meeting was a majority decision draw against Paul Craig that he felt he was deserving to win. Many media members thought the same as a win there would have made it five victories in his last six outings.

Regardless, Rua isn’t planning on a title run at the age of 38. He acknowledges he only has a few fights left in his career — even if he said the same thing in the past.

“My idea is two or three more fights [before] I finish my career,” Rua said at a virtual media event on Tuesday (via Sherdog). “I broke [the promise], but now it’s real [laughs]. Now, two or three fights [and] I stop. A long time ago I said to my wife I said, two more fights. I had 15 or 16 fights.”

Rua Happy To Be Nogueira’s Last Opponent

One fighter who will more than likely retire after this weekend is Nogueira.

Rua met “Minotouro” twice before and came out on top on both occasions with the decision victories. And he is very happy to be the last opponent of his fellow Brazilian.

“I’m very happy for this,” Rua said. “Nogueira is a legend in the sport. I am his last fight. I’m very happy. Nogueira, he’s a good fighter and a good person.”

As for Rua? He simply wants to perform as best as he can as he enters the final stretch of his career.

“I don’t put any pressure on myself for my last fights,” he added. “The only thing I want is to give my best.”

What do you think of Rua’s comments?