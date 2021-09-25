Talk about one and done for Matthew Semelsberger. Back in the winner’s enclosure and back with a bang, Semelsberger scores his second Octagon knockout victory inside 15-seconds — besting promotional newcomer, Martin Sano with a stunning straight right hand.

Meeting Sano, who made his first professional walk since 2017, right in the center of the Octagon upon the opening exchange, Semelsberger drew the attention of Sano with a jab feint to the body, before coming up a floor and unleashing a monstrous straight right hand, sending the promotional newcomer to the canvas in shocking fashion.

Semelsberger turned in a similar stunning one-punch knockout victory back in March when he stopped Jason Witt inside just 16-seconds.



Below, catch Semelsberger’s shocking knockout win over Sano.