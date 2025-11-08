Joseph Morales Hits the 6-7 Celly After Submitting Matt Schnell – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Joseph Morales scored his eighth career submission at UFC Vegas 111, making quick work of Matt Schnell in the evening’s co-main event.

Schnell attempted to take down Morales early, but it was Morales who immediately took control, fishing for a kimura. Before long, Morales adjusted his position, getting Schnell into the crucifix position.

Attempting to escape, Schnell exposed his neck, allowing Morales to move from his attempted kimura to a guillotine choke. Morales locked in the hold almost immediately, forcing Schnell to tap out just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Joseph Morales def. Matt Schnell via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:54 of Round 1.

Joseph Morales hit the 6-7 celly after his first round submission win 🔥 #UFCVegas111 pic.twitter.com/chp2bgCcD5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2025