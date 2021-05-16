Next up on the UFC 262 main card is a bantamweight bout between Matt Schnell and Rogerio Bontorin.

Round 1: Schnell is the one advancing forward as he takes control of the center of the Octagon. He partially lands a body kick. Schnell lands a leg kick but not a lot of action overall a minute into the fight. Both fighters start to exchange momentarily a few times but neither one is really getting started. Bontorin cracks Schnell with a combo. Bontorin hurts Schnell with a low calf kick. Schnell pulls back and cracks Bontorin with a left hook. Bontorin lands a big leg kick. Bontorin misses a huge overhand. Schnell ends the round with a body kick.

Round 2: Schnell is having early success in the second round but Bontorin returns with a counter. Bontorin starts to connect more with leg kicks. Schnell attempts a combination and lands with a final left. Like the first, not a lot of action for the most part. Both fighters open up in the pocket a lot more just over half the round in. Schnell connects with a body kick but Bontorin lands a big left. Schnell fires with a switch kick to the body. Bontorin tags Schnell with a left and goes for a flurry but the latter quickly gets to his senses. The Houston crowd starts to boo as the round ends.

Round 3: Bontorin lands a strong leg kick. More urgency from Schnell but he’s struggling to land. Bontorin responds with another strong leg kick. Schnell starts to connect more but Bontorin remains unfazed. Bontorin hurts Schnell who is shelling up against the cage. Bontorin gets him down soon after. Schnell has Bontorin in his guard and lands strikes but receives a big right from Bontorin. Schnell’s mouthguard fell out before he was taken down and he starts to receive big strikes to the head. Schnell scrambles but can’t get Bontorin off him. The round ends with Bontorin on top.

Official result: Rogerio Bontorin defeats Matt Schnell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).