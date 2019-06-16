Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov Rematch Booked For August 24

Spread the word!













A rematch between Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov has been announced for Bellator’s August 24 show at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The two heavyweights first met in the main event of Bellator 215 in February earlier this year. However, their meeting lasted just 15 seconds after an accidental groin kick from Mitrione rendered Kharitonov unable to continue, with the fight ruled a no contest.

“I cannot begin to explain how sorry I am for everybody that paid to come to the fight to watch that fight between Sergei and I,” Mitrione said afterwards. “It would’ve been really dope – it would’ve been a great fight. Obviously, it was not intentional – the worst possible situation. Sergei: I’m genuinely sorry. I’m apologetic as I could possibly be.”

They will now get to run things back again for another 25 minutes as their bout will serve as the main event of the Bridgeport show.

Mitrione was looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to current heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader back in October. He was previously victorious in all four of his Bellator bouts leading up to that setback.

As for Kharitonov, the Russian has lost just once in his last 13 fights dating back to 2012. He is also undefeated in his last seven fights, which include two no contests. His last defeat was a knockout at the hands of Javy Ayala at Bellator 163 back in 2016.