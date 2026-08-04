Mateusz Gamrot Feels He Would Be “Immortal” Against Salkilld If ‘This’ Teammate Shows Up

ByGerard Crispin
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot recently claimed he would be ‘immortal’ in his fight against Quillan Salkilld if ‘this’ teammate of his shows up to support him.

Gamrot is set to take on Salkilld in the main event of the upcoming Fight Night at the Meta Apex. And the teammate he wants to show up at the Apex? Dustin Poirier.

In an interview with Full Send MMA, Gamrot highlighted how much a potential Poirier presence would help him in the fight. The Pole said:

Crazy energy always. Great attitude. He texts me saying, he will not come to my fight this Saturday to Las Vegas. I text him back like, ‘Bro, if you come, you give me 100% more power.’ If Dustin [Poirier] come this fight, I’m immortal you know.

Check out Mateusz Gamrot’s comments below:

It is worth noting that Gamrot and Poirier have been teammates at American Top Team in Florida.

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Mateusz Gamrot will look to build on his Win From UFC 327

After his submission loss against Charles Oliveira back in October 2025, Gamrot bounced back with a submission win of his own against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327. Gamrot finished the Argentine in the second round of the fight and is currently ranked number 6 in the Meta UFC lightweight rankings.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 08: Mateusz Gamrot of Poland poses on the scale during the UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-in at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

His opponent, Quillan Salkilld, on the other hand, has been on a finishing spree. Still undefeated in the UFC, the Australian’s last three wins in the octagon have come via either TKO or submission. And Salkilld’s last win came against UFC veteran Beneil Dariush, a first-round TKO, to cement himself as a serious contender in the lightweight division.

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The experienced Gamrot will look to thwart the threat Salkilld brings come Saturday night.

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Gerard Crispin is an editor and writer with expertise across MMA, Football, Tennis, Cricket, NBA and F1. He has published over 3500 articles in Combat Sports, across multiple websites, viz. Sportskeeda, FanSided MMA, MediaReferee, FirstSportz and PFSN. Crispin currently covers UFC for LowKickMMA.

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