Islam Makhachev Up For “Nutella Cake” Challenge: “He’s Gonna Be A Good Opponent”

Islam Makhachev shared his take on a potential fight against a top welterweight referred to as ‘Nutella Cake.’

Makhachev will soon be defending his welterweight belt for the first time at UFC 330, where he will face Ian Machado Garry.

With several other dangerous welterweights also in the mix, Makhachev was recently asked by Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie whether he would be open to fighting the aforementioned ‘Nutella Cake’ next. The fighter in question is Carlos Prates.

Islam Makhachev will defend his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry (inset) at UFC 330 [Images via UFC and @iangarryMMA on X]



Makhachev told Bohn about a potential fight against Prates:

Yeah. Why not? Nutella Cake, he’s gonna be a good opponent, you know? Exciting fighter, it’s gonna be good fight.

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below (23:40):

Makhachev’s Nutella Cake reference comes from the time when the Russian spotted Prates eating the cake during UFC 322 fight week (when Prates fought Leon Edwards and Makhachev took on Jack Della Maddalena), much to his amusement.

Islam Makhachev’s potential Opponent Carlos Prates is A KO Machine

Carlos Prates is one of the most dangerous welterweights out there. All his wins in the UFC have come by means of a finish (knockout or TKO), and he is currently on a three-fight winning streak, with wins against Geoff Neal, Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena. In fact, Prates became the first man to finish former welterweight champ Edwards in the Brit’s professional MMA career.

Carlos Prates has just one loss in the UFC [Image via UFC]

His only loss in the UFC came against Islam Makhachev’s upcoming opponent, Ian Machado Garry, by means of unanimous decision back in April 2025.

Currently ranked number 1 in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings, Prates’ next opponent could very well be Makhachev, should the Russian beat Garry at UFC 330.