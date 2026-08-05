Ian Machado Garry can beat Islam Makhachev, claims Charles Oliveira

UFC sensation Charles Oliveira has given his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

In the main event of UFC 330, Ian Machado Garry has the chance to shock the world when he goes up against Islam Makhachev with the UFC welterweight championship on the line. Many expect Islam to run through the Irishman, but of course, Machado Garry has always been a pretty confident guy who really believes in his own abilities.

Ian Machado Garry may not be the biggest fan favorite out there, but nobody can deny that he has earned the right to challenge for the belt. Makhachev, meanwhile, is attempting to further his legacy in the greatest of all time conversation.

In a recent interview, Charles Oliveira had the following to say on Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry.

Charles Oliveira on Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry

“Ian truly has a very good chance of beating Makhachev,” Oliveira said. “I’m not saying that because he’s my friend or because he’s part of our team, but because of what we’ve seen and how he’s been training.

“We know there’s an incredibly tough guy on the other side, someone who deserves all the respect in the world. He’s humble when promoting a fight, but he’s extremely difficult to deal with inside the cage. He’s outstanding, a really tough fighter. But honestly, in my opinion, Ian has a great chance of winning, because he’s such a strategic fighter and never abandons the game plan.”

“He’s really happy to have this opportunity to fight for the title. And I think the most important thing is that, ever since he won his last fight, Ian already knew he was next. He already knew who his opponent was going to be. So Ian didn’t just start this training camp now, he’s been in camp and focused on this fight for a long time already. Ian keeps getting better every day. He’s happier. He understands the opportunity in front of him. He knows the weapons he has, and he knows the quality of his jiu-jitsu.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting