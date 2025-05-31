Unstoppable Force Vs. Unmoveable Object: Matej Penaz vs. Piotr Wawrzyniak

On June 14th, Matej Penaz meets Piotr Wawrzyniak in the centre of the Eden Stadium in Prague. This fight is a quarter-final bout in the Tipsport Gamechanger Middleweight Tournament. Penaz is a massive fan favorite, known for vicious knockouts. He has a 90% KO/TKO rate and is the favorite to win the entire tournament.

Meanwhile, Piotr Wawrzyniak comes into this fight, having never been finished via KO/TKO. Wawrzyniak is a former Oktagon MMA Interim Middleweight Champion, and is looking to earn a shot at the unified title, by winning the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament.

Matej Penaz

“Money” is a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran and is riding a 4-fight win streak, with all wins coming by way of KO/TKO. Matej Penaz is one of the most popular fighters in his native Czech Republic, amassing 56.8 thousand followers on Instagram. In February, Penaz made a statement in his opening round matchup with David Zawada. Penaz crushed the UFC Veteran inside 1 round, taking virtually no damage. He wanted to face Vlasto Cepo in the next round, but now he gets the Polish powerhouse, Piotr Wawrzyniak.

Piotr Wawrzyniak

Piotr Wawrzyniak shocked fans when he knocked Marek Mazuch out cold in April. The tough Wawrzyniak prevailed in an absolute brawl, with a devastating first-round KO. Wawrzyniak has never been finished by strikes, and will look to eat the shots of Penaz, and book his ticket to the semi-finals of the Tisport Gamechanger Tournament. The former interim Champion was unable to unify his title in 2024, but has since won 2 crucial fights, and a win over Penaz would send shockwaves through the Middleweight division.

Oktagon 72

Oktagon 72 takes place in the Eden Stadium in Prague. 28,000 fans will be in attendance to witness a stacked card. This fight will be the third-to-last fight, and will have the fans rocking. What can you expect? Two powerful Middleweights to brawl until one crumbles. The winner of this fight would likely become a heavy favourite to win the entire tournament.