Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy

Marina Moroz will grace the pages of Playboy as the first ever UFC fighter.

The women’s flyweight athlete is set to take on Jennifer Maia in her return to action on Nov. 19 at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak. Ahead of her next bout, Moroz has been making strides in her modeling career, scoring a deal with the iconic American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine.

Maryna Moroz partners with Playboy as the first UFC fighter

Maryna Moroz took to her Twitter to share the news that she joined forces with Playboy.

“Announcement. Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold!” Moroz tweeted. “Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content. Link In Bio!!”

🚨Announcement🚨 Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold 🐰! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content 🍑” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy pic.twitter.com/JSw1Tw6Nxr — Maryna Moroz (@MarynaMoroz1) September 26, 2022

Moroz talks about working as a model alongside her MMA career

In a recent interview with Low Kick MMA’s Mike Owens, Maryna Moroz talked about working as a model alongside being a professional mixed martial artist.

“I love my pictures, to look sexy outside the gym, to be like a sexy woman,” Moroz said. “Light makeup, beautiful dress, a bikini, I like to show my body because people get aggressive with why I show my ass or boobs. I like it, I like to show it, I enjoy when people write me good messages. Sometimes, people write aggressive, bad messages but I love taking emotions when people say, ‘oh I like this picture, Marina. You’re so beautiful, sexy.’ I start slowly and slowly and I love this so much. It’s my hobby.

“People are usually like oh you didn’t go to the gym, but I train everyday. They rest I always go run or something, do exercise, yoga and when I have free time, I make pictures, going to pool, going to beach. People think I make pictures every day but when I have free time, I take a lot of pictures.”

Maryna Moroz hinted at the news of getting signed by Playboy before making the official announcement.

“I have some new news, it will be surprise for my fans. I can’t tell right now but soon we’ll announce on my Instagram, maybe this week or next week. We start posting something super cool.