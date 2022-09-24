Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac set to headline UFC Vegas 65 on November 19.

A pivotal heavyweight division clash between former title challenger, Derrick Lewis, and the surging, Serghei Spivac, is slated to headline UFC Vegas 65 on November 19. from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lewis, the current #7 ranked heavyweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 227 back in July, suffering a controversial first round knockout defeat against Sergei Pavlovich at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

As for Spivac, the surging #12 ranked contender has landed victories in each of his last two Octagon appearances, most recently stopping Brazilian contender, Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 59 in August. The UFC confirmed the main event clash of Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac on their official Twitter account.

With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds 👀@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! pic.twitter.com/rtTCGVttGE — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2022

“With a combined 28 KOs, there two heavy hitters won’t go all 5 rounds. @TheBeast_UFC (Derrick Lewis) vs. Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19!”

Derrick Lewis is the most prolific knockout artist in the history of the UFC

26-10(1) as a professional, Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist in both the promotion’s heavyweight division and the entire organization to boot, suffered a prior knockout loss to recent UFC Paris headliner, Tai Tuivasa back in February before his knockout defeat to Pavlovich.

In his most recent professional victory, Lewis stopped Chris Daukaus with a first round knockout back in December of last year.

Over the course of his lengthy Octagon tenure, the New Orleans-born heavyweight hitter has defeated the likes of Gabriel Gonzaga, Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, Blagoy Ivanov, Alexey Oleynik, Curtis Blaydes, and current undisputed champion, Francis Ngannou.

Moldovan contender, Spivac on the other hand, has so far landed an impressive six victories since his landing in the UFC back in May 2019.

Suffering losses to Walt Harris, and Marcin Tybura to go with a TKO defeat to Tom Aspinall, Spivac has defeated Greg Hardy, Jared Vanderaa, Carlos Felipe, as well as finishing common-foe, Tuivasa, and beating Oleynik.