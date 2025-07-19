Brendan Allen Bloodies Marvin Vettori in Hard-Hitting Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC 318 Highlights

Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori picked up right where they left off in the casino.

With a heap of bad blood brewing, Allen and Vettori wasted no time throwing hands at UFC 318. ‘All In’ landed a big left hook early that had the Italian bleeding from his nose profusely. With his opponent already reeling, Allen moved in and scored a takedown near the fence. However, it was Vettori who would end up in the dominant position, nearly locking in a rear-naked choke.

Allen ultimately escaped and got back to his feet, but the American ended up eating some solid shots as Vettori started to find his timing.

The next two rounds would see Allen and Vettori sling leather and talk trash for a full 10 minutes, delivering one of the hardest-hitting scraps of the year.

Vettori more than held his own after getting lit up in the first, but in the end, it was ‘All In’ who would walk away with the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career thus far.

Official Result: Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen at UFC 318:

From a fight in a casino to a fight in the octagon – Brendan Allen (-160 at @BET99Sportsbook) gets it done. 👀pic.twitter.com/YXNrJ1BJjC — Covers (@Covers) July 20, 2025

Brendan Allen Wins By Unanimous decision 🥊pic.twitter.com/KfPXh2oSam — Lavish Sports (@LAVISHSPORTSORG) July 20, 2025