Marvin Vettori says Robert Whittaker should face Alex Pereira: “I think he deserves a title shot.”

Marvin Vettori has some ideas about what should be done with the UFC middleweight title picture.

The Italian-born UFC fighter has an upcoming fight against Roman Dolidze, as he is hoping to recover from his loss against the former champion Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker was booked to fight Paulo Costa but the bout seemingly has fallen apart. Should ‘The Reaper’ get a title shot against current champion Alex Pereira? Marvin Vettori spoke with The Schmo and answered:

“I don’t know what they’re going to make him do. I don’t know about Whittaker. He’s beating a lot of people, he beat me the last fight. The dude is solid. We’ll see. I think he deserves a title shot too.”

In a Whittaker vs Pereira showdown, ‘The Italian Dream’ would pick the Australian, he said:

“I think Whittaker can do it. Because of the grappling. Yeah, he’s a smart fighter.”

Marvin Vettori Discusses Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Brazil’s ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira earned the UFC middleweight title when he knocked out Israel Adesanya last year. In a potential rematch, Vettori is siding with the Brazilian to get it done again. He explained:

“If [he] fights with Izzy again he’ll beat Izzy again … I feel like he had a mission on beating him … He knows it’s like risky to fight anyone with very good grappling.”

‘The Italian Dream’ Marvin Vettori isn’t quite calling his shot yet, however, if offered, he would face Pereira for the UFC middleweight throne. Vettori said:

“I don’t mind him. I like him. If I have a chance to fight him, definitely want to fight him. I feel like I have to do a couple more fights before him, and we’ll see what happens. I’m not even stressing about it. Definitely, I would like to fight him and I think I will do very well against him.”

See the full interview with Marvin Vettori below: