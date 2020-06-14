Marvin Vettori Chokes Out Karl Roberson – UFC Vegas 2 Results

Spread the word!













In the co-main event, Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori meet in a middleweight match-up. These two men were originally set to meet at UFC Jacksonville on May 13 but Roberson missed weight and was forced off the card due to medical issues. Vettori reacted angrily to this and the two have been beefing ever since. The rivalry intensified yesterday when Roberson again missed weight – it’s time to see this score settled.

Round 1: No glove touch – as expected. Marvin Vettori pops a jab but it falls short and he eats a right hand. Lots of feints and movement from both men right now. Roberson lands a nice one-two. The fighters clinch up against the fence. Vettori shoots for the takedown. The position is reversed by ‘Baby K’ who takes the back and drags his opponent to the mat – it looks like he might have a choke. Vettori escapes and goes straight back to work on a takedown and gets it. He sits in half guard throws a few strikes before trying for a choke. The fighters scramble again and Roberson ends up on top. Vettori gets back up and goes after the takedown again – he’s relentless tonight. He’s on top raining down huge ground and pound. Vettori slides his hand under the chin secures the rear-naked choke and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Marvin Vettori def. Karl Roberson via submission