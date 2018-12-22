Marlon Moraes Not Concerned About Title Shot Heading Into Assuncao Fight

Marlon Moraes is not focused or concerned about fighting for the UFC gold next. Instead, he’s just looking to get past his next opponent, which will be a tough task.

Moraes was able to finish top contender Jimmie Rivera by strikes after landing a huge head kick to win the bantamweight headliner at UFC Utica back on June 1st.

After the fight, the former WSOF champion made it clear that he is not interested in any other fights except for one that involves the UFC bantamweight title. That has changed as he took a fight against top contender Raphael Assuncao. They will meet UFC on ESPN+ 2 in the main event.

Although this isn’t what he originally wanted, he does think this fight makes sense. The former WSOF Champion is looking to get his revenge on him as Assuncao was the one who handed him a loss in his UFC debut.



“I think that’s life: You can’t keep longing for something you didn’t get,” Moraes said to MMAJunkie. “I think, when you get something, you have to appreciate it. I’m getting this big opportunity in my life. I’ll do my best to make sure it happens the way I want it to.”

His Goals

“I don’t go into it with this thought (that the bout is a title eliminator),” Moraes said. “I fight to be champion. I want to be the champion and I’m pursuing that. But, honestly, I don’t want to cling to that. I want to go in there, to prove I’m better and win this fight.”

UFC On ESPN + 2 (also known as UFC Fight Night 144) is set to take place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

