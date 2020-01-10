Marlon Moraes Blasts Jose Aldo For Challenging Champ Henry Cejudo

Spread the word!













Many believe that Jose Aldo should’ve gotten the decision nod over Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. However, the judges instead awarded the decision to Moraes when it was all said and done.

The likes of UFC president Dana White, Aldo, and current bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo all believe that Aldo was the rightful winner of the contest. As a result, Cejudo told White that he wants to fight Aldo next, a move both White and Aldo agree with. After hearing Cejudo call him out, Aldo gladly accepted “Triple C’s” challenge, making his case for why he believes he actually beat Moraes.

Now, Moraes has responded to the entire ordeal in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. He said he has zero respect for Aldo had now he has conducted himself since the loss.

“Right now, I have no respect for this guy,” Moraes said. “Zero respect, not for him, not for his team, for how they are acting. At the fight, Aldo took the microphone, he says I want to congratulate you, no big drama. But he goes home and he sees what Henry (Cejudo) says and he changes literally from 0 to 100.

“From blue to red. Like ‘I won the fight, Marlon was scared, I see his face.’ I was not scared. I’ve got 30 fights. I’ve been fighting everyday. I’m not going to be scared. Of course, I’m fighting Aldo, I got a little nervous. Everybody gets a little nervous, but once you get in there, it’s just another body in there. …

“He acts like he accepted [the loss], he talked with me right there, and he goes home and he does an interview and talks all this sh*t. F*ck this guy.”

In regards to who should face Cejudo next, Moraes claims there are a lot more fighters who are more deserving of the title opportunity. The Brazilian believes Aldo needs to go to the back of the line.

“Petr Yan, Sandhagen, Sterling, they are on a good streak now,” Moraes said. “They’ve got victories. They do deserve. Aldo does not deserve [a title shot]. That’s a p*ssy move what he’s doing. ‘Oh I want to fight you, I want to beat you’ — you just lost. How can you call the shots? How can you say you want the shot?

“There are guys in front of you. You did not beat nobody. You just lost two fights in a row. Take your time. Get another fight, show to everyone what you’re worth. Finish somebody, and then you can call the shots. Right now, he cannot call the shots. It’s going to be dumb if they do this fight, but whatever, I’m going to be going to the gym.

“I’m going to train hard, and I’m going to fight all these guys. One day, the fight’s going to come again.”

