Bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes believes he deserves the next shot at 135lb champion Petr Yan. The Brazilian knockout artist came up short when he challenged for the belt in June 2019. Henry Cejudo stopped him inside three rounds to become a dual-weight champion at UFC 238.

Since then Moraes has picked up a win over Jose Aldo although it came in controversial circumstances. ‘Magic’ scored a split decision on the judge’s cards but many disagreed with the outcome including UFC president Dana White who handed Aldo a title shot despite the fact he lost his divisional debut to Moraes.

Aljamain Sterling has established himself as the number one contender in the eyes of many fans. ‘The Funkmaster’ is riding a five-fight winning streak since being stopped by Moraes in 2017. Last time out he quickly tapped fellow contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 in an impressive performance worthy of a UFC title shot. White though doesn’t seem to agree and has been reluctant to declare ‘Aljo’ next in line despite being pressed on the matter by media on several occasions.

With the UFC boss hesitant Moraes has decided to step forward and state his case for the next shot at Yan on social media, he wrote.

“Congrats to the champ his last bout but the reality is I knocked out Aljo and Jimmy rivera, finished Assancuao, beat Ado. How anyone can tell me that I am not #1 contender? @danawhite @ufc”

Moraes was quickly backed up by his manager Ali Abdelaziz who gave props to Sterling but circled back to his knockout loss at the hands of his client, he wrote.

“Aljo is very good but @MMARLONMORAES knocked him and Jimmy rivera out, finished Assancuao and beat Aldo, ranking says he is #1.

“How anyone can tell me he is not? @danawhite will make a decision, if Aljo get it it’s all good, I’m happy for him but Marlon the man for the job”

Do you think Marlon Moraes should get the next bantamweight title shot?