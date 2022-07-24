Former Olympian turned mixed martial artist Mark O. Madsen called out Paddy Pimblett following the Liverpudlian’s second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London but instead got the attention of Drakkar Close.

Following Pimblett’s entertaining return to the O2 Arena, the Olympian attempted to capitalize on the moment, calling out ‘The Baddy’ on Twitter.

“Great performance by the Paddy the Fatty #UFCLondon Pick any date and I’m ready #weak #chin #weak #wrestling @AliAbdelaziz00”

Madsen’s tweet gained some attention, but it wasn’t from Paddy Pimblett. It was from fellow wrestler Drakkar Klose who questioned why Madsen was calling out Paddy Pimblett when Klose had called out ‘The Olympian’ twice with seemingly no response.

“Why you trying to fight a kid. I called you out twice but got [crickets]”

Why you trying to fight a kid 🤷🏾‍♂️ I called you out twice but got 🦗 — Drakkar Klose (@drakkarklose) July 23, 2022

‘The Olympian’ Responds to Klose Following Callout of Paddy Pimblett

Madsen was quick to reply to Klose’s claim saying that he accepted the fight, but Klose opted to face Rafa Garcia at UFC 277 on Saturday.

“Why are you fighting Garcia. I accepted the fight @drakkarklose and you pulled out!”

Why are you fighting Garcia🤷‍♂️ I accepted the fight @drakkarklose and you pulled out! https://t.co/7rnwubj2lH — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 24, 2022 Klose quickly snapped back asking refuting Madsen’s claim that he had accepted a fight between the two.

“if you accepted the fight, where was the contract? I’m the one on the card. Next time make Denmark proud and don’t duck call-outs, be a man. #thatstwice”

Madsen again responded to Klose, inviting the Michigan native to stop by the gym anytime.

“You’re 5 min away. Stop by the gym anytime. Or are you too afraid of my coaches. @TinoDeFranco @allinmma @HenryCejudo @CPTdasAmericas

You’re 5 min away. Stop by the gym anytime. Or are you too afraid of my coaches 😂 @TinoDeFranco @allinmma @HenryCejudo @CPTdasAmericas https://t.co/4V9mtqXNvx — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 24, 2022 While Madsen may not get his requested showdown with Paddy Pimblett, Drakkar Klose appears to be more than up for the challenge. First, Klose needs to focus on the task at hand when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 277 on Saturday night.

Madsen last appeared at UFC 273 in April. He defeated Vinc Pichel to earn his fourth straight win under the UFC banner and his 12th straight victory overall to remain undefeated in his mixed martial arts career. Madsen earned an Olympic silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Beijing while competing in the Greco-Roman 75kg class.