Mark O. Madsen Runs Through Danilo Belluardo – UFC Copenhagen Highlights

Mark O. Madsen made quick work of Danilo Belluardo in his highly-anticipated promotional debut at UFC Copenhagen.

The Olympic silver-medalist took Belluardo down almost instantly and landed strikes and elbows. Eventually, it was too much for the Italian who failed to defend himself properly as the referee called an end to the bout in the first round with the Copenhagen crowd erupting.

Madsen improved to 9-0 and now has the rest of the lightweight division on notice.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of Madsen’s performance? Who do you want to see the Dane face next?