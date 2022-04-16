After an extended layout, UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose has returned in an emphatic fashion. The UFC 155lb veteran finished Brandon Jenkins in the second round after a two year UFC layoff.

Drakkar Klose had been put out of action for an extended period of time after suffering an injury after being shoved by Jeremy Stephens during the weigh-in for their scheduled fight. However, he proved he was back with bad intentions, with one of the most clinical performances in his UFC career to date.

Klose dominated Jenkins in round one, coming close to finishing his opponents in multiple occasions. Credit to Jenkins’ toughness as he managed to make it to the second. However, Klose came out with a vengeance, landing a brutal uppercut that had Jenkins staggering. Klose quickly finished the job, landing brutal ground and pound to seal the deal.

Klose went on to call out Mark Madsen in his post fight interview.

Check out Drakkar Klose’s UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad highlights below:

Back and BACK in the win column!@DrakkarKlose just put it ON HIM from bell-to-bell! #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/m71v0zak3e — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 16, 2022

That has gotta feel good for @DrakkarKlose!



Heck of a performance from the all-action Klose tonight. #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/r4rLnbN9Y8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 16, 2022

