Mark Hunt Talks ‘Cheat’ Brock Lesnar & Potential Retirement At UFC Adelaide

UFC Fight Night 136 headliner Mark Hunt has been outspoken about his dislike of performance-enhancing drugs and the fighters who use them. Specifically former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar defeated Hunt at UFC 200 via unanimous decision. However, shortly after Lesnar was notified of a failed drug test stemming from a performance-enhancing drug. The win would later be turned to a no contest.

That was the last time Lesnar competed in MMA. But the “Beast” is back. And it looks like Lesnar is going to get an immediate title fight with heavyweight kingpin Daniel Cormier.

Submission Radio recently caught up with Hunt and asked him his thoughts on the rather unusual heavyweight title fight.

“How’s that work? The m*th*rf*ck*r’s a cheater. How is that controversy? F*ck*n’ little c*nt is f*ck*n’ cheating, using ********. F*ck, man, how is that…[you’re] talking ‘a little bit of controversy?’ The f*ck*ng guy is cheating.” “He’s cheating and trying to hurt me and you say, ‘oh, we’re going to be nice here’. F*ck that cheater. How are you gonna be nice to the guy that is taking shortcuts, man? Don’t give him that. Why would you want to give him that sort of sh*t? F*ck, they don’t deserve it. You know, all these guys are just shortcut takers, and to me, that’s all they’ll ever be. Nothing else.” “Like I said, I didn’t want a lawsuit or a court case against any of these [guys]. I said to Dana [White] already about the sh*t, you know, take that m*th*rf*ck*r’s money off him. Don’t give it to me, just take it off the c*nt so he doesn’t get nothing. But he wouldn’t have it, so that’s why we’re here now. And with this lawsuit, all I’ve been trying to do is make it an even playing field. It’s not even these guys, these guys are cheating flat out and they’re still getting these opportunities. Why? Honestly?”

The 44-year-old Hunt realizes he is nearing the end of the road. But before the “Super Samoan” can think of retirement, he must first face off with Russian contender Alexei Oleynik in the UFC’s first trip to Russia.

“After this match, I said to [my manager] Zen [Ginnen] if I can get a match on the Adelaide card [in December] or anywhere or get another match as soon as possible if I’m not injured and then go from there.” “I [would] get to fight the same card as Tai [Tuivasa] on the undercard also. It’d be great. It’d be a good send off. It would be me and Dan [Kelly’s] retirement fight, which is great, you know, fighting at home.” “It would be my last fight with the UFC. So, it’d be great. I don’t know about retiring per se. It’d be finishing from the big time. And, you know, I wanna fight three more times globally or four. We’ll see what happens for the division and chasing [the belt]. That cut that dream off. So, you know, that’s how it works, but who knows? Maybe [I’ll] retire with Dan Kelly. It’d be fun *laughs*”

Regardless of the outcome, as long as Hunt emerges relatively unscathed from his main event fight against Oleynik, he may very well get his wish. The UFC is returning to Australia on December 2 for UFC Adelaide.