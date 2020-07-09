Mark Hunt Reportedly Returning In Boxing Match With Ex-Rugby Player

Spread the word!













Hunt To Return To Boxing?

Mark Hunt is reportedly returning to combat sports.

Hunt hasn’t competed since suffering defeat in the last fight of his UFC deal following his unanimous decision defeat to Justin Willis back in December 2018.

However, “the Super Samoan” could be back in October this year as he will be facing ex-rugby player turned boxer Paul Gallen in a boxing match. Gallen confirmed the matchup to 2GB Radio and stated it would take place on either October 30 or 31.

MMA Fighting would confirm the pending matchup and although no location is confirmed, The Daily Telegraph report that the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand could host the event. That was where UFC Auckland — headlined by Dan Hooker and Paul Felder in February — notably took place.

Hunt, 46, has competed in boxing before but last did so back in 2000. The former UFC heavyweight contender holds a 0-1-1 record. He reportedly agreed to a fight with Gallen in March before plans were scuppered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallen, on the other hand, holds a 9-0-1 record in boxing since beginning his professional career in 2014. His most recent outing was a majority decision draw against fellow Aussie Barry Hall in November.

Do you believe this boxing match will happen? And will you be watching it, if so?