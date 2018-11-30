Mark Hunt & Justin Willis Involved In Heated Incident After Staredown

Mark Hunt & Justin Willis were involved in an intense staredown that boiled over backstage after taking the scales to weigh-in. Hunt vs. Willis in a heavyweight bout is expected to take place on the main card of the upcoming UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) event.

Both fighters took the scales on Friday and successfully made weight. However, when staring off, they exchanged some words. This led to an incident backstage according to Submission Radio. Tai Tuivasa declared, “I’ll fuckin’ smash both of you” in reaction to the incident.

The Scenes

Some kind of incident just happened backstage at the weigh-in face-offs after Mark Hunt and Justin Willis had a heated face off. Security sprung to action and Tai Tuivasa could be heard yelling: "Who the fuck do you think you are?!", "I'll fucken smash yous both!". pic.twitter.com/dG8WkiGn6z — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) November 30, 2018

This led to Tyson Pedro, who fights Shogun Rua in the co-headliner, describing Willis’ behavior as “disrespectful.”

““It’s disrespectful,” said Pedro (H/T to MMAFighting). “I know you’ve got pump up yourself, but it’s like me with ‘Shogun’—‘Shogun’ is a legend and Mark is a legend, they’re from the same time. And I don’t know if [Willis] knows he’s in Australia and that there’s no rules outside of where we are. I think he’s trying to pump himself up more than he’s trying to pump Mark up, and you don’t want a pumped up Mark. If anything that’s the worst thing you can do.”

This event is set to take place on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia. Pedro would continue by describing what exactly happened backstage that led to the intense moment.