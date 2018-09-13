Mark Hunt Explains Importance Of UFC Moscow Main Event

Mark Hunt explains importance of his upcoming fight against Aleksei Oleinik at this weekend’s UFC event that takes place overseas. This fight will serve as the main event of UFC Moscow.

Hunt has hit some rough times as of late by going 1-2-1 in his last four bouts including suffering losses to Brock Lesnar, which was later ruled a no-contest, Alistair Overeem, and Curtis Blaydes while his only victory coming over Derrick Lewis last June in New Zealand.

Hunt has fought some of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport including former champion Frank Mir, Derrick Lewis and Roy Nelson throughout his tenure with the promotion. Meanwhile, Oleynik is coming off of an Ezekiel choke victory over Junior Albini at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and before that, he had won two of his previous three fights.

Hunt stated in a recent interview that he respects his opponent and believes it will be a fight great but there is an importance that comes along with it.

“Hard work and a strong mind,” Hunt said during a Q&A with UFC commentator Dan Hardy (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “This is the top 10, best in the world. “It’s who stays and who goes to be honest. I respect Aleksei, he’s similar in age and it’s going to be a great match this weekend. Look forward to putting on a great fight.”

UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 2 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will also air on UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.