UFC legend Mark Coleman returns to the gym less than a week after nearly dying in devastating house fire

UFC legend Mark Coleman is already back in the gym after nearly losing his life in a devastating house fire.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 12, Coleman was awakened by his dog only to discover that his childhood home was engulfed in flames. He quickly lept into action, carrying both of his parents to safety before racing back into the house to try and find his beloved pet. Covered in soot and barely able to breathe, Coleman was airlifted to a hospital where he remained unconscious until two days later.

Once awake and able to communicate, Coleman recounted the terrifying details while embracing his daughters, Morgan and Kenzie in an emotional video clip that quickly went viral.

‘The Hammer’ was released from the hospital last week only to be readmitted an hour later where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Fortunately, things are looking up for the two-time UFC Hall of Famer, who has already returned to Matt Brown’s gym in Columbus, Ohio on Monday where he trains and coaches alongside ‘The Immortal.’

“I am healing up very well,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “My lungs are sore. My eyes are burnt but I’m very much alive and well. I feel so blessed it’s in my higher powers hands. He wants me to move forward today and I am. I’m overwhelmed by the love and support that I have received, if I had a wish it would be that I could meet each and every one of you to give you a big hug and thank you in person. “Everybody check in on your loved ones life is good life is what you make it. Everything starts with a thought keep the negative thoughts out of your head, love you all so much.”

Matt Brown shares video of Mark Coleman back at the gym

Matt Brown also shared a video of Mark Coleman back inside his Immortal Martial Arts Center on social media.

“I never left,” Coleman said in the video. “Well for a second.”

In a follow-up message, Coleman encouraged everyone to make the most of every day they have, knowing all too well that seeing another sunrise is never guaranteed.